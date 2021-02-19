HNN Off-Air: 36-year-old Hawaii COVID survivor details his long road to recovery

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Aaron Mikami is out to bust a myth about COVID-19. The one that leads people to believe that only the elderly are at high risk of severe symptoms.
Mikami, 36, was practically the picture of health before he contracted the virus in December. The promoter, manager and assistance football coach only complained of asthma and high blood pressure.
On HNN’s Off-Air this week, we’ve got an extended interview with Mikami.
Hear more about his lengthy hospitalization and the road to recovery he’s now on.
