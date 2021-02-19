Hawaii reports 2 additional COVID deaths and 50 new cases

Hawaii reports 2 additional COVID deaths and 50 new cases
Residents at 15 Craigside receive the COVID-19 vaccine. (Source: HNN)
By HNN Staff | February 19, 2021 at 12:05 PM HST - Updated February 19 at 12:08 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii health department reported two new COVID deaths Friday and 50 additional infections.

One fatality was reported on Oahu and the other fatality was on Maui. The the death toll in Hawaii is 430.

The total number of cases reported in Hawaii stands at 27,048.

Of the 50 new cases, 22 were on Oahu, 21 were on Maui, two on the Big Island, and five were out-of-state.

There have been 722 cases in the islands in the last 14 days.

Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:

Oahu

  • 21,716 total cases
  • 1,581 required hospitalization
  • 520 cases in the last 14 days
  • 343 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 2,226 total cases
  • 101 required hospitalization
  • 39 cases in the last 14 days
  • 53 deaths

Maui

  • 1,987 total cases
  • 116 required hospitalization
  • 158 cases in the last 14 days
  • 30 deaths

Lanai

  • 108 total cases
  • 5 required hospitalization
  • 1 cases in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Molokai

  • 27 total cases
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 2 case in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Kauai

  • 180 total cases
  • 7 required hospitalization
  • 2 case in the last 14 days
  • 1 death

Out-of-state

  • 804 total cases
  • 4 required hospitalization
  • 3 deaths

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.