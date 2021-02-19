Forecast: Heavy rain still possible today, drier over the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Our airmass remains unstable and rain prone through today. A Flash Flood Watch (FFA) remains in effect for the smaller islands until this morning because of the threat for heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. Trade winds continue across local which will keep pushing showers across the chain. Breezy to locally windy trade winds will pick up Friday and Saturday. A front gradually approaches from the northwest on Sunday so winds will veer to the east southeast but will likely remain locally breezy statewide. Trade winds may become strong by the middle of next week as the high moves closer to the islands.