Forecast: Heavy rain still possible today, drier over the weekend

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Our airmass remains unstable and rain prone through today.
Trade winds continue across local which will keep pushing showers across the chain. Breezy to locally windy trade winds will pick up Friday and Saturday.
A front gradually approaches from the northwest on Sunday so winds will veer to the east southeast but will likely remain locally breezy statewide.
Trade winds may become strong by the middle of next week as the high moves closer to the islands.
Northwest swells will be on the decline the next few days.
A series of small, longer-period west to northwest swells are expected to arrive this weekend and into early next week. These swells will translate to below advisory level surf through the period.
In response to a large fetch region of strong trades developing upstream of the state this weekend, east-facing shoreline surf will pick up early next week and may reach high surf advisory thresholds.
Small, mainly background southerly swells will continue throughout the forecast period.
