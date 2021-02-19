Flash flood warning issued for Kauai as more heavy showers move in

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flash flood warning has been issued for Kauai as more thunderstorms and heavy rains move in.
The island has seen drenching rains since Thursday, forcing the closure of Hanalei School.
At 12:58 p.m., radar showed heavy rains forming over the mountains of Kauai “with additional showers and thunderstorms moving in from the east and southeast,” the National Weather Service said.
Forecasters said Kauai has already seen several inches of rain Friday morning alone.
A flash flood warning means that flooding is occurring in some areas. People are urged to stay away from streams, rivers, ditches and culverts.
Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your car or on foot.
This story will be updated.
