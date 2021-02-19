DOH extends window for mainland travelers to get COVID-19 test during winter storms

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state Department of Health is temporarily extending the window for travelers to get a COVID-19 test as part of the Safe Travels program.
Due to the winter storms on the mainland, travelers now have 96 hours — instead of 72 hours — before takeoff to get tested.
The change will be in effect through Sunday.
Winter storms have been wreaking havoc for much of the mainland, causing widespread power outages for millions, disrupting transportation and delaying vaccine shipments.
