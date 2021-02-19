California visitor dies after being swept out to sea off Maui

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 26-year-old visitor from California died Thursday off Maui after she was swept out to sea in flash flooding.
Maui firefighters retrieved her body off Hana about 1:30 p.m. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The Maui Fire Department said they had received reports that four swimmers, including the victim, were swept out of Waioka pond in flash flooding about 10 a.m. and pushed out to sea.
The woman was last seen clinging to rocks as the flash flood pushed through.
Crews confirmed that the three other swimmers are safe.
Two swimmers were able to climb to safety and a third swam back to shore.
In a statement, the Maui Fire Department issued this warning:
“Never cross or swim in streams/ponds when dark clouds are on the mountains. Flash flooding can still occur even when sunny due to rain clouds at higher elevations.”
