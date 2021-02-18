UH softball’s Bob Coolen excited to start a season unlike any other

“I’ve been coaching softball for 40 years and this is first team that has wanted to practice everyday, to have something stable in their lives, to have something to go to every single day with a timed format.” Coach Coolen told reporters. “It’s not just what are we doing today, they have this set in stone everyday and we give them the calendar, it’s been a blessing in that regard that I have 28 players on our roster right now, which is the biggest roster I’ve ever had and they all want to be there.”