Survey: Hawaii 2nd safest state during COVID-19

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii has been ranked the second safest state in the country during the pandemic, according to a new survey by Wallethub.
The survey compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia, basing their rankings on the rates of vaccinations, infections, hospitalizations, deaths and transmissions.
Using these five metrics, Wallethub scored Hawaii as number one for low positive testing rates and low hospitalizations due to contracting the virus. The state was ranked second for the least amount of deaths, eighth for transmission rate and rated as average for administering vaccinations.
According to the survey, Alaska was given the number one spot as the safest state during the pandemic.
Ohio, South Carolina, and New York were given the lowest ranks.
