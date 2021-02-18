Questions about the COVID-19 vaccine? Health experts want to hear from you

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii health experts will be hosting a webinar Thursday to answer the public’s questions about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Hawaii Pacific Health is hosting the free Zoom webinar, along with experts from the state Department of Health and the University of Hawaii John A. Burns School of Medicine.
HPH said there’s overwhelming public interest in the vaccine and many are asking about timing, eligibility and safety among many other concerns.
The webinar begins at noon.
Nearly 2,000 people are already registered.
Click here to register for the event.
