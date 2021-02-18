Pandemic presents new challenges to Hawaii’s foster care system ... and its youth

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fewer people are signing up to become foster parents amid the pandemic and the lack of in-person education has created a new type of isolation for foster youth.
Social workers say those are among the new challenges facing the system because of COVID-19.
“For the at-risk children that we deal with, the truth of the matter is they’re safer in school,” said Joe O’Connell, a team lead supervisor for Parents, Inc.
“That’s where their safety net is, that’s where their friends are. That’s where abuse most often gets disclosed and discovered. And as we know, the rate of abuse in foster homes is a problem in our state.”
According to the Hawaii Department of Human Services, calls from educators reporting abuse are down. In 2019, about 30 calls a month came from educators to check up on kids.
Since the pandemic started in March, the average has gone down to 11 monthly.
However, they said other areas stepped up to report neglect.
“Our law enforcement was very visible in the community,” said Elladine Olevao, the administrator for DHS’ Child Welfare Services Branch.
“Relatives were reporting, social services, medical and mental health personnel as well.”
Olevao said overall call volume was down during the pandemic, but her team is beginning to see those numbers rise again with more services opening up.
“Communities and neighborhoods play an important role in ensuring child safety and well-being of children,” Olevao said. “When you see something, then you do something, you say something.”
Olevao said even though call numbers are down, her team still remains incredibly busy.
Another challenge includes the lack of foster parents signing up during the pandemic.
“They’re having a hard time balancing daycare, finding somebody who can be with their kids and help them through online learning and still trying to balance their jobs,” said O’Connell.
Kalani Motta, a child welfare services social worker, said the pandemic has caused many people to delay plans to become foster parents or step back. “They’re struggling. And it’s harder to reach those families and get support for those families,” Motta said.
Melissa Mayo recently aged out of an extended foster care program. She spent five years in foster care starting when she was 13 years old. She’s 21 now, living in Hilo.
“I remember when I was in foster care, I didn’t always have the best placements,” Mayo said. “I knew where I could get love and support and even a hug was at school.”
To report child abuse or neglect, call the hotline at (808) 832-5300.
