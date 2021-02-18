Man whose 2 convictions in adoptive mother’s killing were overturned faces 3rd trial

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 37-year-old man who has twice been convicted in the killing of his adoptive mother and then had those convictions overturned is facing a third trial.
Charlie Hernane was arrested Wednesday on second-degree murder charges and subsequently indicted by a grand jury for the killing of his adoptive mother in 2011.
In 2011, Hernane was charged with second-degree murder for stabbing Teresita Hernane to death in their Kalihi apartment.
He was convicted of murder and given a life sentence.
But a judge overturned the sentence, citing an error by prosecutors.
In 2018, Hernane was convicted again ― this time for manslaughter. However, that conviction was also overturned due to an issue with where he was detained.
Court records show that a man with the same name was cited multiple times last year for entering closed parks and for property damage.
That would make it appear Hernane was released from custody pending trial.
Hernane is set to appear in court on Thursday on the new charges against him. He is currently in police custody with bail set at $100,000.
