Man accused in near-fatal carjackings appears before a Hilo judge

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Big Island man accused of a violent carjacking spree over the weekend appeared in court Wednesday.
36-year-old Thomas Kilborn faced a judge for a dozen criminal counts, including attempted murder. He appeared barefoot in the Hilo courtroom.
On Sunday witnesses say he forced Maile Kalanui-Patton from her car in Kalapana. They say Kilborn then crashed into her twice, sending her to the hospital in critical condition. She has since been flown to Oahu for further treatment.
Kilborn is also accused of stealing a man’s truck. The man jumped into the back and then later jumped out, breaking his hip.
New court documents revealed that Kilborn gave police a fake name and date of birth, and refused to make any statements after his arrest.
He’s due back in court on Friday.
