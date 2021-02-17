Heavy showers still possible for Kauai, with wet trade wind weather moving in statewide

A stalled front will keep the threat of heavy showers and thunderstorms around Kauai, which will remain under a flash flood watch through Thursday afternoon. A nearby upper level disturbance will bring more clouds and rather wet trade wind conditions through Friday. There could be enough instability to produce isolated downpours and thunderstorms statewide. Conditions should dry out gradually over the weekend, with more typical windward and mauka showers by the beginning of next week.