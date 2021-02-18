Hawaii reports an additional COVID death and total cases hit 27,000

Hawaii reports an additional COVID death and total cases hit 27,000
Residents at 15 Craigside receive the COVID-19 vaccine. (Source: HNN)
By HNN Staff | February 18, 2021 at 12:05 PM HST - Updated February 18 at 12:12 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported one new COVID death Thursday and 67 additional infections.

The fatality was reported on Oahu and brings the death toll in Hawaii to 428.

The total number of cases reported in Hawaii is 27,000.

Of the 67 new cases Wednesday, 45 were on Oahu, nine were on Maui, seven on the Big Island, one on Kauai and five were out-of-state. There have been 769 cases in the islands in the last 14 days.

Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:

Oahu

  • 21,695 total cases
  • 1,573 required hospitalization
  • 563 cases in the last 14 days
  • 342 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 2,224 total cases
  • 101 required hospitalization
  • 38 cases in the last 14 days
  • 53 deaths

Maui

  • 1,966 total cases
  • 115 required hospitalization
  • 162 cases in the last 14 days
  • 29 deaths

Lanai

  • 108 total cases
  • 5 required hospitalization
  • 2 cases in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Molokai

  • 27 total cases
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 2 case in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Kauai

  • 180 total cases
  • 7 required hospitalization
  • 2 case in the last 14 days
  • 1 death

Out-of-state

  • 800 total cases
  • 4 required hospitalization
  • 3 deaths

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.