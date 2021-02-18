Hawaii reports an additional COVID death and total cases hit 27,000

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported one new COVID death Thursday and 67 additional infections.
The fatality was reported on Oahu and brings the death toll in Hawaii to 428.
The total number of cases reported in Hawaii is 27,000.
Of the 67 new cases Wednesday, 45 were on Oahu, nine were on Maui, seven on the Big Island, one on Kauai and five were out-of-state. There have been 769 cases in the islands in the last 14 days.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 21,695 total cases
- 1,573 required hospitalization
- 563 cases in the last 14 days
- 342 deaths
- 2,224 total cases
- 101 required hospitalization
- 38 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 1,966 total cases
- 115 required hospitalization
- 162 cases in the last 14 days
- 29 deaths
- 108 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 2 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 27 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 2 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 180 total cases
- 7 required hospitalization
- 2 case in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 800 total cases
- 4 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
This story may be updated.
