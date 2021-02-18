Forecast: Trade winds pick up with increasing showers

The current northwest swell will slowly decline Friday and Saturday. A series of small west- northwest and northwest swells are expected through the first half of next week. The first swell is expected to slowly fill in late Saturday and peak Sunday into Monday followed by another small swell Tuesday into Wednesday. Surf heights from these northwest swells should remain below High Surf Advisory (HSA) levels through the period. Surf along east facing shores will gradually increase during the weekend into early next week as a large fetch of strong trades develop upstream of the state. Surf could reach advisory thresholds by early next week.