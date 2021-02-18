Forecast: More heavy rain for Kauai, with wet trade wind conditions elsewhere

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A stalled front will keep the threat of heavy showers and thunderstorms around Kauai, which will remain under a flash flood watch through Thursday afternoon. A nearby upper level disturbance will bring more clouds and rather wet trade wind conditions through Friday. There could be enough instability to produce isolated downpours and thunderstorms statewide. Conditions should dry out gradually over the weekend, with more typical windward and mauka showers by the beginning of next week.
In surf, a reinforcing northwest swell will decline very slowly Thursday, with overhead sets still possible on north shores. A small long-period northwest swell is forecast to fill in late Friday and Saturday. Stronger trade winds will produce choppy surf for east-facing shores into early next week. Waves could reach advisory levels later in the week.
