Flash flood watch expanded to most of the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A flash flood watch is now in effect through late Thursday night for the islands of Kauai County, Oahu and Maui County due to the threat of heavy rain from a nearby disturbance.
Moisture from a dissipating front near Kauai is combining with an unstable upper level trough, bringing the potential for downpours and thunderstorms.
The heaviest showers will affect windward areas, but some leeward areas could see heavy showers as well.
Flood advisories were issued for portions of Maui and Molokai. Windward areas of both islands have had heavy rain, with up to three inches of rain falling on portions of the Valley Isle Thursday morning.
The flash flood watch means that conditions are present that could lead to dangerous and life-threatening flash flooding.
Flood-prone roads and other low-lying areas may be closed due to overflowing streams and high runoff.
Be prepared to take quick action if you experience heavy rain or rapidly rising waters, or if a flash flood warning is issued in your area.
Do not attempt to cross fast-flowing water in your vehicle or on foot. It takes just six inches of fast-flowing water to sweep you off your feet; one foot of rushing water is enough to carry away most cars, and just two feet of water can carry away SUV’s and trucks.
