Episode 4: Families in Stress during the Pandemic with Dr. Theresa Wee

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - HI Now’s Kanoe Gibson “connects the dots” on “Families in Stress during the Pandemic” with Dr. Theresa Wee. Dr. Wee is a pediatric obesity health and wellness expert who has been practicing for over 20 years. She is also the lead physician, Walk with a Doc-Oahu, a local walking program to encourage everyone to take steps for a healthier lifestyle. Dr. Wee talks about the importance of resilience, how to work as a family/team, and what we all need to incorporate daily for the success of our well-being.