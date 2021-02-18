After being separated, a U.S. Marine sergeant is reunited with her furry bomb-sniffing partner

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - After being separated for more than a year, a retired bomb-sniffing dog was reunited with her former military handler on Tuesday.
“It’s kind of indescribable because I always thought of this moment, but I never thought it would come because she was so young,” said U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Angela Cardone. “It happened a lot sooner than I thought.”
Cardone first met Bogi the dog while she was stationed overseas. She was in charge of training Bogi.
“Initially I was not excited to be on Bogi,” said Cardone. “She didn’t really know that many commands and didn’t even know her name. I just didn’t think I was going to get along well with her.”
However, after a few months, Cardone said that her attitude completely changed. “We just clicked instantly,” she said. “Come to find out, we had pretty much the same personality: super clumsy, goofy, but we worked really well together.”
The two worked closely together for about two years, until they were split up due to Cardone being transferred to Honolulu.
“She was my best friend,” she said. “Being away from Bogi, it’s definitely been a little hard because she was the most loyal thing in my life at the time. So not being able to have that outlet to go and see her anytime I want, definitely sucked.”
Bogi was recently put out on retirement due to an injury, so American Humane got to work to reunite these former partners.
The organization helped Cardone with filling out paperwork and and travel requirements.
“Without them, I wouldn’t have had this opportunity to be with her again, without a doubt,” she said.
“I just really want to give her a good retirement.”
