Warriors basketball determined to finish season strong, despite lack of depth

“At the forefront of it the message has been to be most improved team in the league and I think you could say going into the last two games we were going in that direction, we lost two games,” Coach Ganot told reporters. “Are we as far off as we thought, no, so I don’t think you need so much of an overhaul and there are not many modifications you can really make when have eleven guys, but I do think we can do what we do better.”