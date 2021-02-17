Thunderstorms swamp Kauai, scattered showers for the rest of the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A front approaching from the northwest will bring the chance of heavy rain and thunderstorms to Kauai for the next few days. Wet trade wind weather is expected for the rest of the state into the weekend. Although the front is currently advancing towards Kauai County, the models continue to show the front stalling overhead, which will cause showers and thunderstorms to linger in the region. The Flash Flood Watch for Kauai County continues through Thursday as a result. Increasing showers along and ahead of the front is expected to reach over the central islands. Meanwhile, the colder temperatures aloft could spark some afternoon thunderstorms over the Big Island slopes during the next couple of afternoons. Wet conditions looks to remain into the weekend before tapering off Sunday into next week.