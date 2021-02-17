Road reopened in Chinatown following suspicious package investigation

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have reopened a portion of Maunakea Street in Chinatown following a suspicious package investigation early Wednesday.
The investigation prompted a road closure around 1 a.m.
Police on scene said a suspicious package was found in a pile of trash near the Chinatown Cultural Plaza.
Specialized Services Division and a bomb squad were dispatched.
A Hawaii News Now crew on scene observed the city’s explosives unit robot removing what appeared to be some sort of cylindrical item with wires coming out of it.
That robot pulled away from the trash and into the roadway, where it placed it on the ground.
The robot went back to the pile of trash and grabbed another, smaller device and placed that on the street.
After that, bomb squad technicians removed the first device, put it in a box of some sort and loaded it onto their vehicle.
The second item was also being looked at.
No evacuations were ordered.
Police later declared the suspicious item as “inert” and non-explosive.
Maunakea Street was reopened around 4:45 a.m.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.