Rainbow Wahine softball unveils 2021 season schedule

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Following other UH teams, Rainbow Wahine softball released their 2021 slate of games on Tuesday, starting off with a series against top-ranked Washington at home.
Ahead of their regular season debut, the lady ‘Bows will face next door neighbor Chaminade in an exhibition series on February 27th and 28th.
Following their series with the Huskies, Hawaii is set to open Big West Conference play at home against UC Santa Barbara on the 19th and 20th of March.
In conference, UH is set to host five series in Manoa and go on the road for three series, with a tough test at the beginning of May in a back-to-back-to-back series against Long Beach State, Cal State Fullerton and UC Davis — the top-three teams in the Big West preseason coach’s poll.
The Wahine have 33 scheduled regular-season games, with all Big West series consisting of either three or four games and at least one doubleheader.
Due to the circumstances of the pandemic, no in-person fan attendance will be allowed at any games until further notice — broadcast details will be released at a later date.
