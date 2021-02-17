Police warn Hawaii residents of gift card scams coming in the mail

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department is alerting the public of a gift card scam that has been targeting Hawaii residents.
Officers said there have reports of people receiving a cashier’s check in the mail with instructions to cash out the check, purchase gift cards from various stores and complete a survey on their shopping experience.
Participants were then instructed to take photographs of the gift cards and to email the information.
As a reward, participants were told to keep a portion of the cashier’s check.
Police urge those who receive these instructions in the mail to not participate in any surveys attached to unexpected checks and to not purchase the gift cards.
Officers said they are seeing an increase in scams involving gift cards because they are more difficult to track.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or to send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.