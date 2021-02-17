Oahu girl among group of nation’s first female Eagle Scouts

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A young girl from Oahu will be a part of a history-making group of young women.
Kimi Nelson will become one of hundreds of young women who will make up the Inaugural Class of female Eagle Scouts.
To get the honor, Nelson had to earn at least 21 merit badges, covering topics like first aid, business and the environment.
The 10th grader from Mid-Pac is also earning a national honor after she built a side walk for patients with disabilities at Tripler Army Medical Center.
“What better way to mark 111 years of Scouting than with a celebration of our very first female Eagle Scouts in the Aloha Council,” said Jesse Lopez, Aloha Council Scout Executive.
“Earning the rank of Eagle Scout takes hard work and perseverance, and we are honored to recognize Kimi and Larissa for this significant accomplishment and for continuing to find opportunities to serve their communities despite the pandemic,” Lopez added.
The Boy Scouts of America will live stream the eagle scout ceremony this Sunday on their Facebook page.
Girls have been a part of Scouting for decades in co-ed programs offered by the Boy Scouts of America. They first let girls join in 2017. Since then, thousands of females have joined the Boy Scouts in Hawaii and across the nation.
[Read a previous report: Boy Scouts Hawaii CEO excited to add girls, but some have concerns]
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.