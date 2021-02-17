Lantern floating organizers working on alternative plans for annual event

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - For a second year, a major Memorial Day event that attracts thousands to the shores of Ala Moana Beach Park won’t be taking place in its normal format due to the pandemic.
Shinnyo Lantern Floating Hawaii organizers are working on alternative plans for the annual event in which thousands of candle-lit lanterns with handwritten tributes illuminate the waters of Magic Island.
The event was called off last year and replaced with a special broadcast.
“The health and safety of our community continues to be our main concern during these uncertain times,” said Rev. Craig Yamamoto, Community Relations Manager of Shinnyo-en Hawaii.
“With that in mind, we are working on creating special experiences that will allow people to honor loved ones who have passed and inspire them to step forward into positive action, and to do it in the safest way possible,” Yamamoto added.
Specific plans are forthcoming. For more information, click here.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.