How to download the Hawaii News Now mobile app

Download the HNN mobile app today! (Source: Hawaii News Now)
By HNN Staff | February 17, 2021 at 1:11 PM HST - Updated February 17 at 1:11 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Stay informed by downloading the Hawaii News Now app! Our mobile app provides local and national headlines, plus video seen on Hawaii News Now’s television newscasts.

You can also stream all of our newscasts live on your cell phone or mobile device.

Download the app from the Google Play or Apple App Store by clicking one of the links below:

Download the iPhone/iPad app: http://hine.ws/iphoneapp

Download the Android app: http://hine.ws/androidapp

Other features include:

  • Local, regional and national news coverage.
  • Real-time breaking news alerts sent straight to your phone, so you can follow stories as they happen.
  • Deep weather forecast information.
  • Contribute your stories, images and video to HNN by uploading them directly from your mobile device.
  • In-story video.
  • Photo and video galleries.
  • Adjustable text size.
  • Share articles via social media or e-mail.

You can also click here to download the Hawaii News Now Weather App.

