Hawaii reports 1 new COVID death and 29 additional infections

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported one new COVID death and 29 new cases on Wednesday, pushing the statewide total for cases to 26,935.
The one death was reported on Oahu, bringing the death toll in Hawaii to 427.
Of the 29 new cases, 17 were on Oahu, nine were on Maui, one on the Big Island and two were out-of-state.
There have been 810 cases in the islands in the last 14 days.
On Tuesday, Hawaii reported 17 new COVID-19 cases, but officials said the figure was an undercount because of a lab reporting error.
The state Health Department said lab reporting was “temporarily interrupted” but has since been fixed.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 21,650 total cases
- 1,574 required hospitalization
- 598 cases in the last 14 days
- 341 deaths
- 2,217 total cases
- 100 required hospitalization
- 37 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 1,960 total cases
- 113 required hospitalization
- 171 cases in the last 14 days
- 29 deaths
- 108 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 2 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 26 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 179 total cases
- 7 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 795 total cases
- 4 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
