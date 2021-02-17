DLNR to clean up former bonsai nursery in Waimanalo overrun by squatters

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - State resource employees are embarking on a large cleanup effort at a 16-acre property in Waimanalo.
DLNR crews will be hauling away junk, vehicles and even several unpermitted homes from the old Dragon Garden Bonsai Nursery located on Mahailua Street.
In recent weeks, the property has become rundown and occupied by squatters, leaving behind trash and potentially hazardous materials. State officials say Walter and Ann Liew were evicted in December because of lease violations.
“This past weekend, we’ve been coming up and trying to proactively get the area cleared up, and make sure people are not in the area, and unfortunately, we’ve been encountering a lot of vagrants, individuals who were in here taking things and ransacking the whole area,” DOCARE officer Fagota Tataipu said.
The land is zoned for agriculture and it will remain that way after the cleanup is completed.
State police plan to patrol the property for trespassers as they move in heavy equipment to get the job done. It’s expected to take several weeks to complete.
