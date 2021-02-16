Cold front to usher in a stretch of soggy conditions

Kauai and Niihau are under a flash flood watch, as a cold front will bring heavy rain, isolated thunderstorms and the potential for flash flooding for the next few days. The rest of the state will have scattered showers, thanks to upper level instability. The front is forecast to park itself over Kauai through Thursday.
Winds will be blowing from the east-southeast over most of the state overnight, and then turn from the east-northeast for the entire state on Wednesday. Most of the wet weather will remain over the Garden Isle until soggy trade wind weather moves in statewide Wednesday night as the upper level disturbance remains overhead. The wet weather will remain in place into the weekend before tapering off early next week. Trade winds will also increase around Monday.
In surf, a new northwest swell is expected to arrive Wednesday but stay just below advisory levels for north and west shores. More swells are possible Friday night into Saturday, and again Monday and Tuesday. East shore surf may reach high surf advisory levels early next week with the increasing trade winds.
