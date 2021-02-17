With need higher than ever, food distribution charity worries its funds will soon run dry

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - At a public park in Waimea on the Big Island, a line of vehicles stretches past the entrance and snakes down the street. The drivers patiently wait their turn at a weekly food distribution that feeds families who need food assistance.
It’s called Grab and Go and it primarily helps Kamuela residents.
It’s also running out of money.
“We need funding,” coordinator Donni Sheather said.
Throughout the pandemic, Sheather and her small band of volunteers have handed out thousands of prepared meals to struggling families who come from all walks of life.
“We have some that are driving beautiful cars and you think, ‘What are they doing in line?’ And then you find out they have no money and no job,” she said.
Sheather is with the non-profit Friends of the Future.
In 2017, she started a food rescue program that collects overflow meals from Waimea restaurants and delivers them to families in need. She morphed that into Grab and Go.
“We started on April 3 when COVID hit,” she said.
Sheather secured CARES Act money and grant funding to pay restaurants to prepare the food. It gave them much-needed business. The money further trickled down to local farmers and vendors.
“We purchased as much local food as possible. We keep our staff employed, which is great. But best of all os we get to feed the people at the end of the day,” said Edwin Goto, who owns the Noodle Club.
From April through December, Grab and Go doled out 250 meals twice a week.
But with money running out the distribution was cut in half, and Sheather said there’s only enough funding to keep the drive going through the end of February.
Waimea retiree Joseph Inciong said the meal program helps feed his small family.
“We are having a hard time. This is really helpful,” he said.
“I take food to my cousin. She is a single mom and she has three children, and she’s deaf,” Lauren Avery said.
“It’s such a blessing. People really do care about others,” Ramona Rodrigues said.
Sheather is trying to get more grants and Hawaii Country pledged support, but those funds won’t be available right away. She wants to keep Grab and Go going through April because hunger doesn’t take a holiday.
“My fear is March is going to be the worst month for the people before the stimulus hits,” she said. “They’re really going to feel the crunch.”
To make a tax deductible donation to the Grab and Go effort, go to Friends of the Future’s website at fofhawaii.org.
