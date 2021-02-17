Bad weather on the mainland delays vaccine shipments to Hawaii

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some vaccination appointments this week have been postponed due to a delay in vaccine shipments to Hawaii, health officials said Tuesday.
Some mainland states have been walloped by severe winter weather, leaving at least 20 people dead.
The Hawaii DOH said 10 trays of the Pfizer vaccine, which equates to 9,750 doses, already arrived as scheduled on Tuesday, but 14,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine which were also supposed to arrive did not make it.
A DOH spokesperson added that the state was anticipating delivery of 42,800 more doses this week, along with an additional 4,400 doses to be delivered directly to CVS Health and Longs Drugs. It is not known how long this latest delay will push back the arrival of the vials.
Because of this, a vaccine distribution planned for Wednesday at Leeward Community College has been canceled. Those who had appointments have been notified, and will be aided in rescheduling.
At this point, it is unclear if any other vaccination clinics are being postponed.
