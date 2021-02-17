Animal cruelty case opened after cat shot with an arrow in East Oahu

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are looking for the person who shot a cat with an arrow over the weekend.
It happened at the Koko Head District Park on Saturday. Honolulu CrimeStoppers posted a blurred photo of the cat with injuries to its back.
A first-degree animal cruelty investigation is underway, but there are no suspects at this time.
The good news is the arrow was removed, and police said the cat is expected to fully recover.
Anyone with information should call 955-8300, or click here to submit an anonymous tip.
