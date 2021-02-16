Siblings charged for attempted murder in alleged machete attack on Maui

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police have filed charges against two people after an alleged machete attack on Maui last week.
It happened at Pi’ihana Farms in Wailuku in around 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
Maui police allege that siblings Erath and Su Lyne Kaihewalu were responsible for stabbing a 37-year-old man.
It was reported by Maui police that the victim was struck with an object before he was stabbed multiple times with a machete.
The victim was rushed to a hospital in critical condition where he remains.
Both Erath and Su Lyne were charged Monday with second-degree attempted murder. Bail was set at $500,000 each.
Erath has a previous run-in with the law. In 2014, he was arrested for a standoff with police in Kahului.
