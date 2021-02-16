Companies ordered to pay Hawaii $834M over drug warning failure

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Bristol-Myers Squibb and Sanofi have been ordered to pay $834 million to Hawaii for failing to disclose that the drug Plavix was ineffective in reducing the risk of heart attacks, strokes and blood clots for patients of Asian and Pacific Islander descent.
The Hawaii attorney general announced the order Monday.
The companies began marketing the drug in 1998 and only began warning Hawaii physicians and consumers about the drug’s ineffectiveness in March 2010, when the FDA required them to place a “black box” warning on the label accompanying the drug.
After a four-week trial that ended on Nov. 20, Hawaii Circuit Court Judge Dean E. Ochiai concluded that the defendants deliberately withheld vital information about Plavix from the FDA, the greater medical community and Hawaii consumers.
Between December 1998 and March 2010, the court found that the companies sold about 834,000 prescriptions, refills and non-retail units in Hawaii without including information about the ineffectiveness of Plavix for a majority of patients due to their race and genetic makeup.
Based on this evidence, the court determined the companies “knowingly placed Plavix patients at grave risk of serious injury or death in order to substantially increase their profits.”
The court also found that the defendants engaged in “immoral, unethical, oppressive or unscrupulous” acts by choosing not to warn patients about the risks and benefits of Plavix.
Bristol-Myers, in an emailed statement to Bloomberg, said both companies will appeal.
“The court’s ruling is unsupported by the law and at odds with the evidence at trial,” Bristol-Myers said.
“The overwhelming body of scientific evidence demonstrates that Plavix is a safe and effective therapy, including for people of Asian descent.’’
