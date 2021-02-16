Oahu woman describes apparent injuries on young Kytana Ancog just before her disappearance

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are still searching for the body of 18-month-old Kytana Ancog.
Kytana was last seen alive on January 31st. That’s when Elena Ganotise said her friend Ashley Ancog brought her daughter Kytana to her home.
“The last time I seen Kytana was when Ashley came out of the hospital. My son picked them up. They both came to my house,” Ganotise said.
Ganotise said Kytana appeared to be injured.
“She was all bruised up,” said Ganotise. “It was really bad. It was swollen. Her face was swollen … her head was swollen. She had unusual bruising on top her cheek.”
Ganotise said Kytana stayed with other friends while Ashley was in the hospital and she advised Ashley to take Kytana to see a doctor.
“I just told her go take her to the hospital. Check her out,” Ganotise said.
According to Honolulu police, the toddler was dropped off to her father Travis Rodrigues, 40, that day.
Rodrigues friend Scott Carter, 48, is charged with first-degree hindering prosecution. Authorities say Carter helped hide key evidence in the case.
The two suspects have extensive criminal records.
Defense attorney Myles Breiner says it still may be a tough case to prove.
“The old general principal is no corpus, no crime. But the fact remains that they could prove the case circumstantially, certainly if someone has made any incriminating statements,” said Breiner.
If you have more information that can help police, call Crime Stoppers at 955-8300.
