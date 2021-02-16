2 hospitalized following apparent carjackings, crashes on Hawaii Island

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two people were sent to the hospital following an apparent string of carjackings and crashes on Hawaii Island Monday. One of the victims is now fighting for her life.
Witnesses say a man stole a woman’s car at Kahena Beach, and then allegedly drove into her as he took off.
The woman needed an emergency airlift to Oahu for life-saving treatment.
The thief then allegedly stole a truck belonging to Tyler Hamm. He was on his way home with puppies for his family when he witnessed the suspect attempting to steal the vehicle.
When he realized what was happening, he jumped into the bed of the truck in an attempt to save the dogs.
“I was just scared for my life. I knew I almost made a bad decision getting in the truck at that point, so I knew I had to jump out, so that’s what I did,” Hamm said.
“He might have slowed down to 40 or 50 mph. He hit 80, probably, easy in these small narrow double lane roads. He slows to 40 or 50 and I’m able to jump out and that’s how I got this fractured hip,” Hamm added.
Police arrested one man at the scene, but it’s unknown if he was involved in the carjacking.
At last check, the young woman who was initially hurt remains in critical condition.
Additional details were limited. This story may be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.