Hawaii reports just 17 new COVID-19 infections, the lowest daily case count since July 2020

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 17 additional infections on Tuesday, pushing the statewide total for cases to 26,906.
There were no COVID deaths reported. The death toll in Hawaii stands at 426.
Of the 17 new cases, 13 were on Oahu, three were on Maui and one was out-of-state.
There have been 850 cases in the islands in the last 14 days.
Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:
- 21,633 total cases
- 1,570 required hospitalization
- 621 cases in the last 14 days
- 340 deaths
- 2,216 total cases
- 100 required hospitalization
- 40 cases in the last 14 days
- 53 deaths
- 1,950 total cases
- 113 required hospitalization
- 184 cases in the last 14 days
- 29 deaths
- 108 total cases
- 5 required hospitalization
- 2 cases in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 27 total cases
- 1 required hospitalization
- 2 case in the last 14 days
- 0 deaths
- 179 total cases
- 7 required hospitalization
- 1 case in the last 14 days
- 1 death
- 793 total cases
- 4 required hospitalization
- 3 deaths
