Hawaii reports just 17 new COVID-19 infections, the lowest daily case count since July 2020
Residents at 15 Craigside receive the COVID-19 vaccine. (Source: HNN)
By HNN Staff | February 16, 2021 at 12:09 PM HST - Updated February 16 at 12:10 PM

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii reported 17 additional infections on Tuesday, pushing the statewide total for cases to 26,906.

There were no COVID deaths reported. The death toll in Hawaii stands at 426.

Of the 17 new cases, 13 were on Oahu, three were on Maui and one was out-of-state.

There have been 850 cases in the islands in the last 14 days.

Here’s the island-by-island breakdown of cases:

Oahu

  • 21,633 total cases
  • 1,570 required hospitalization
  • 621 cases in the last 14 days
  • 340 deaths

Hawaii County

  • 2,216 total cases
  • 100 required hospitalization
  • 40 cases in the last 14 days
  • 53 deaths

Maui

  • 1,950 total cases
  • 113 required hospitalization
  • 184 cases in the last 14 days
  • 29 deaths

Lanai

  • 108 total cases
  • 5 required hospitalization
  • 2 cases in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Molokai

  • 27 total cases
  • 1 required hospitalization
  • 2 case in the last 14 days
  • 0 deaths

Kauai

  • 179 total cases
  • 7 required hospitalization
  • 1 case in the last 14 days
  • 1 death

Out-of-state

  • 793 total cases
  • 4 required hospitalization
  • 3 deaths

This story may be updated.

