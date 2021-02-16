Forecast: Cold front expected to bring heavy rain to parts of the state

The current west-northwest swell is expected to slowly lower tonight and Tuesday. A High Surf Advisory remains in effect for west facing shores of the Big Island through 6 AM Tuesday, and there is the potential that this advisory may need to be extended through Tuesday afternoon. This swell will decline Tuesday night, but will be quickly followed by a new moderate northwest swell, which will peak Wednesday through Thursday, then decline through the weekend. A new small west-northwest swell may move through over the weekend. Surf along east facing shores will trend slightly lower through mid week. East shore surf should then ramp up late in the week as trade winds increase over and upstream of the islands, possibly reaching advisory levels this weekend into early next week.