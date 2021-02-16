Forecast: Cold front expected to bring heavy rain to parts of the state

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front will stall near Kauai on Tuesday and Wednesday, producing showers across the western islands, with heavy rain and isolated thunderstorms over Kauai County into Wednesday.
Southeasterly large scale winds will keep local scale land and sea breezes in the forecast over the smaller islands on Tuesday.
High pressure building in north of the state will allow moderate to breezy trade winds to return from Wednesday on into the weekend. Returning trade winds will push the frontal cloud band westward away from the islands late Wednesday through Thursday.
Unstable conditions aloft and a high pressure ridge north of the state will keep moderate to breezy wet trade winds in the forecast through the weekend.
The current west-northwest swell is expected to slowly lower tonight and Tuesday.
A high surf advisory remains in effect for west-facing shores of the Big Island through 6 a.m. Tuesday, and there is the potential that this advisory may need to be extended through Tuesday afternoon.
This swell will decline Tuesday night, but will be quickly followed by a new moderate northwest swell, which will peak Wednesday through Thursday, then decline through the weekend.
A new small west-northwest swell may move through over the weekend.
Surf along east-facing shores will trend slightly lower through mid-week. East-shore surf should then ramp up late in the week as trade winds increase over and upstream of the islands, possibly reaching advisory levels this weekend into early next week.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.