Flash flood watch issued for Kauai; expect heavy rains and thunderstorms

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - National Weather Service forecasters in Honolulu issued a flash flood watch for Kauai.
The watch has been issued for Tuesday night into Thursday as a cold front is expected to stall near Kauai, bringing heavy rain and thunderstorms to the island as well as Niihau.
Forecasters expect heavy down pours in the northern areas of Kauai, especially in the Hanalei area.
NWS Honolulu says that the cold front could potentially move into Oahu, but latest forecast models show that it is mainly stalling on the Kauai channel.
Forecasters say that Oahu residents can expect showers and breezy winds.
