Pedestrian in his 50s fatally struck in Windward Oahu crash

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man is dead following a pedestrian accident in Windward Oahu on Monday afternoon.
EMS officials said the 57-year-old pedestrian was hit around 12:30 p.m. on Kamehameha Highway near the He’eia Pier. He was initially hospitalized in critical condition, but HPD later confirmed the man died.
Honolulu police shut down northbound lanes of Kamehameha Highway near Lulani Street.
The victim hasn’t yet been publicly identified. Factors of the crash are under investigation.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.