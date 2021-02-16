Despite CDC’s new guidance for reopening schools, Hawaii DOE has not yet revealed updated plan

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The new set of guidelines from the CDC was released on how schools can safely operate in person. This continues to beg the question: When Hawaii can open its schools to more in-person learning?
According to those guidelines, most, if not all, parts of Hawaii would fall in low or moderate transmission categories, which the CDC said may allow for full, in-person instruction.
Hawaii News Now reached out to the state Department of Education multiple times for an updated plan on reintegration of more students inside the classroom. The DOE has not yet provided an update.
The Hawaii State Teachers Association said Friday it is beginning to become more open to the idea of in-person learning because of the new guidelines and the rising number of teachers getting vaccinated.
It said a recent survey of 11,000 members revealed 70% received at least one dose or have an appointment to get their first.
Where the union’s concerns continue to lie is whether or not teachers can choose to opt out of in-person teaching if they feel it is unsafe.
“So in this case, as more teachers get vaccinated, we’ll feel like there will be more comfort,” said Corey Rosenlee, HSTA president. “But we really hope that the schools and the system makes accommodations for those teachers that can’t get the vaccination and allows for some sort of system to be allowed for them.”
Lois Yamauchi, with Parents for Public Schools Hawaii, said many are hoping for more in-person learning opportunities, while others are still hesitant.
“I think I think everyone is united in feeling like they want face to face education as soon as it’s safe,” she said. “So determining what is safe, I think, might vary.”
Jill Tokuda, a former state Senate Education Committee chair and mother, said she is advocating for more in-person learning opportunities.
“Having that interaction, having that bit of hope for our children, something to look forward to, that’s so critical for our kids,” Tokuda said. “As all parents, we struggle, you know, are we doing enough? And we want to make sure that our children have every chance of success. Teachers play a critical role.”
