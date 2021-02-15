Wet weather ahead, changes in weather start this afternoon and evening.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Today is a transition day in weather as a cold front approaches from the northwest and an upper low south of the islands movest westward. That means increasing clouds in the late afternoon and evening today; rain showers are possible tomorrow and enhanced showers perhaps Wednesday and Thursday. Prefrontal shower bands will develop over Kauai ahead of the front with potential for locally heavy rainfall. The front will stall near Kauai with continued wet weather over the Garden Isle. Unsettled breezy trade winds remain in the forecast across the state from Wednesday into the weekend with your usual windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times.