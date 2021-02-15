Wet weather ahead, changes in weather start this afternoon and evening.

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Today is a transition day in weather as a cold front approaches from the northwest and an upper low south of the islands movest westward. That means increasing clouds in the late afternoon and evening today; rain showers are possible tomorrow and enhanced showers perhaps Wednesday and Thursday. Prefrontal shower bands will develop over Kauai ahead of the front with potential for locally heavy rainfall. The front will stall near Kauai with continued wet weather over the Garden Isle. Unsettled breezy trade winds remain in the forecast across the state from Wednesday into the weekend with your usual windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times.
A large west-northwest continues to produce advisory level surf along most north and west facing exposures this evening. The NOAA buoys northwest of Hawaii are trending slowly downward, so we expect this to result in a gradual lowering of the surf through Monday.
Surf along east facing shores will trend slightly lower through mid week. East shore surf should then trend up late in the week as trade winds increase over and upstream of the islands, and may approach advisory levels late in the weekend. Surf along south facing shores will remain small through the week.
