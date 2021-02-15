Schatz to chair Senate subcommittee on transportation and housing

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz has been named chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development, his office said Monday.
The subcommittee is responsible for dedicating funding to public transit and infrastructure projects around the country.
“We need to rethink the way we invest in our communities. I’m committed to making sure we are putting money where people need it most. That means more support for affordable housing, climate resiliency, and safer and more efficient transportation systems,” Schatz said, in a statement.
“We have a lot of work to do, and this new post puts me in a better position to help shape and defend Hawaii’s priorities.”
Schatz said he was responsible for bringing more than $200 million in transportation funding and nearly $300 million in housing funding to Hawaii.
Schatz was also recently named chair of the U.S. Senate Committee on Indian Affairs. The committee is in charge of addressing problems among American Indians, Native Hawaiians and Alaskan Natives.
He also serves as chair of the Senate Democratic Special Committee on the Climate Crisis.
