New mask rules go into effect for TheBus and TheHandivan passengers

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Starting Monday, new rules go into effect for TheBus and TheHandivan passengers regarding masks.
According to the City and County of Honolulu, only three types of face coverings will be allowed: double or triple layer cloth masks, disposable masks or two-layer gaiters.
Here’s what will not be permitted: bandanas, scarves, masks with vents or holes, or pulling your shirt over your face. Wearing only a face shield without a mask underneath is also not allowed unless you have a medical exemption card.
Passengers will also need to wear face coverings at all times, even while waiting at the bus stop.
