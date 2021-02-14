Light winds and more showers ahead of approaching front

An upper level disturbance now south of the Big Island will be edging closer to the rest of the island chain, resulted in enhanced showers over the state into Monday. An approaching cold front is expected to stall near Kauai Tuesday at the same time the disturbance also approaches the western end of the state. The combination of the two will lead to a few days of unsettled weather, mainly for Kauai and perhaps Oahu, Tuesday through Thursday. At about the same time, trade winds will gradually rebuild over Maui County and the Big Island, focusing clouds and showers over windward and mauka areas.