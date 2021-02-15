HPU’s Olivia West earns third PacWest Player of the Week award

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Pacific University women’s basketball’s Olivia West earned her third PacWest Conference Hawaii Pod Player of the Week award this season for her stellar performance last week for the Sharks.
The Australia native racked up three double-doubles last week, as she led the Sharks to three-consecutive dominant victories over on-island rival Chaminade — extending their win streak from last year to 33.
Starting on Tuesday, West notched 25 points along with 10 rebounds, followed by her second double-double against the Silverswords on Friday with 29 points and 11 rebounds.
The 5-foot-7 guard finished her stellar week on Saturday with 16 points and a career-high 15 rebounds against the Swords — West averages 21.1 points per game and 8 rebounds while making 47.7 percent of her 3-pointers.
West joins Point Loma’s Cara Liggins and Fresno Pacific’s Rachel Berry as their respective Pod’s Player of the Week.
HPU returns to the Shark Tank Wednesday to face the Silverswords again for the fourth time in eight days — tip off set for 4:30 p.m. Hawaii time.
