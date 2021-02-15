HFD investigating cause of building fire in Waikiki

HONOLULU, Hawaii (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Fire Department is investigating the cause of a building fire in Waikiki on Sunday night.
It happened around 7 p.m. at a building at the corner of Lauula and Lewers streets.
Witnesses said firefighters managed to bring the flames under control quickly.
“There was smoke all over the place and employees were running out and screaming and waving their arms, but it was just to get out of there, so by that time, the sirens were already coming and as soon as they got there, they were spraying foam all over,” witness Donald Moriarty said.
Hawaii News Now has reached out to Emergency Medical Services to see if anyone was injured.
HFD has not yet provided any damage estimates.
This story will be updated.
